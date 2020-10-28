Eyeing China, India signs defense pact with US



India signing a defense agreement with the United States couldn't have come at a more opportune time as both countries face challenges. India is embroiled in disputes on its land borders and the US and its allies are contesting China's claim to maritime territories across critical shipping routes in the Indo-Pacific region. Under the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which was signed in Delhi on October 27, the two will share military information, including advanced satellite and topographic data such as land maps, naval and aeronautical details, and geodetic, geophysical and gravity data. Washington will help India locate enemy targets and pre-empt enemy actions through the...