NXIVM founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison



Source: finance.yahoo.com



Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday for running NXIVM, a self-help organization prosecutors labeled a "criminal enterprise" exploited by Raniere for power, profit and sex. To followers, he was known as Vanguard, but prosecutors cast Raniere as a con artist who did "immeasurable damage" to victims over 15 years of crime and exploitation. They had asked he receive a life sentence. "You have done irreparable harm to peoples... More in article.wn.com » Sex, Prison Tags: FED