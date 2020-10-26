Angela Merkelâ€™s executive power-grab



Germanyâ€™s Social Democrats have remained quiet for months as their coalition partner, Angela Merkelâ€™s Christian Democrats, have tackled this pandemic. But it seems as if some have had enough. Social Democrats are fed up with how the federal government has relied on decrees and executive orders during the epidemic, rather than using the proper legislative procedures. Critics believe Merkel and her cabinet have effectively neutralised Germanyâ€™s national parliament and now govern in whatever way they want. A law proposed by Merkelâ€™s health minister Jens Spahn could be the straw that breaks... More in article.wn.com » FED, Democrats, EU, Government, Angela Merkel, SPA Tags: Germany