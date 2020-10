'I Voted for a Guy Named Trump' President Says in Florida Where Polling is Divided

President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential election. The president voted at an early voting location in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday. First Lady Melania Trump did not accompany her husband to Palm Beach County's main library on Summit......