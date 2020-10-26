Gunmen storm school in Cameroon, killing at least six children



KUMBA – Gunmen stormed a school in Cameroon on Saturday and opened fire indiscriminately, killing at least six children and wounding about eight a region where separatist insurgents operate, officials and parents said. Arriving on motorbikes and in civilian clothes, the attackers hit the school around midday in the city of Kumba in South West Region, according to the accounts, including from one parent outside the school at the time.