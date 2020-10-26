Lee Kun-Hee, Force Behind Samsung’s Rise, Dies at 78



Added: 25.10.2020 5:43 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. He was 78. A Samsung statement said Lee died Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side. Lee Kun-hee had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack, and the younger Lee has run Samsung, the biggest company in South Korea. “All of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him,” the Samsung statement said. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, relatives and those nearest. His legacy will be everlasting.” Lee Kun-hee... More in article.wn.com » Samsung, Cher, Television Tags: South Korea