Nuclear weapons treaty: Campaigners hail new era for nuclear disarmament



Campaigners have hailed a "new chapter" after a key step by the United Nations towards banning nuclear arms. Honduras has become the 50th country to ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons so it will now come into force in 90 days time. But what it will actually achieve remains in doubt because the five recognised nuclear powers have not signed the accord. Supporters hope it will nevertheless have a deterrent effect. It declares that those countries that ratify it must "never under any circumstances develop, test, produce, manufacture,...