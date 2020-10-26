ï»¿Monday, 26 October 2020
White House: 'We're not going to control the pandemic'

The White House says the United States is "not going to control" the coronavirus pandemic amid a spike in cases across the country. The US has seen its highest ever number of new virus cases in the past two days, recording 79,852 new infections on Saturday, close to the previous day's record of 84,244 new cases. Hospitalizations are also rising and nearly 225,000 Americans have died from the infectious disease so far. Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said, "We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that...

