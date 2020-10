Added: 23.10.2020 10:10 | 4 views | 0 comments

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit the grounds in Bihar campaigning for the three-phase elections which begin next Wednesday. The Congress leader is scheduled to address two rallies at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. Here are the highlights: China's soldiers are in Indian territory. Then why did PM Modi give a contradictory...