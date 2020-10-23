Added: 23.10.2020 11:25 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The public understands that sufficient tax revenues are crucial to fund essential social and economic services, including public education, healthcare, and businesses which help both high- and low-income earners, or the sick, the elderly, and those with disabilities. But you would not have known it from watching last nightâ€™s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden. Indeed, and for plutocrats with their tax-avoidance schemes and lower rates applied to capital gains, or the Trump administrationâ€™s recent reforms that slashed the corporate tax rate a whopping 14 percent, it is the wealthy and corporations that are not...