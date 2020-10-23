In breakthrough, Libya’s warring factions to sign cease-fire deal, U.N. says



Source: www.angelfire.com



GENEVA — The United Nations said Friday that the two sides in Libyan military talks had reached a “historic achievement” with a permanent cease-fire agreement across the war-torn North African country. After mediation this week led by U.N. Libya envoy Stephanie Turco Williams, the so-called 5+5 Joint Military Commission reached what the U.N. called an “important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya.” Details were not immediately available, but the two sides were to take part in a signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday morning. Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east. The rivals are each backed... More in article.wn.com » Fire, Africa Tags: Government