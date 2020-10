Added: 22.10.2020 12:32 | 5 views | 0 comments

NASA is teasing an “exciting new discovery” about the Moon which was made thanks to a telescope on board a jumbo jet and could shed light on how life developed on Earth. Lunar lovers will have to wait until 12 pm EDT Monday, October 26 for the announcement (livestream here), but the space agency claims the discovery “contributes to NASA's...