China threatens retaliation over US arms sale to Taiwan



Source: www.cbc.ca



China is threatening to retaliate against the U.S. after the Trump administration approved a $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the autonomous island that Beijing considers its own territory. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused the U.S. of “interfering” in Beijing’s affairs and said the sale could lead to regional insecurity. “It seriously interferes in China's internal affairs, seriously harms China's sovereignty and... More in article.wn.com » Beijing Tags: Taiwan