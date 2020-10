Essex lorry deaths: Migrant 'paid £13k for 'VIP' smuggling trip'



The parents of a Vietnamese man paid £13,000 for a "VIP" smuggling trip to Britain along a route where 39 migrants died, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the man, known as Witness X, was on one of two successful cross-channel runs before the deaths on October 23 last year. He told jurors he arrived in Essex weeks earlier with 14 other Vietnamese migrants he had met near Paris. Four men are on trial in connection with the deaths. Witness X told the court there...