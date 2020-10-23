Tension mounts as Guinea awaits presidential poll results



CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) â€” Tensions climb in Guinea as the West African country awaits results from last weekendâ€™s presidential elections. Preliminary results show Guineaâ€™s President Alpha Conde, 82, ahead in the polls and the electoral commission said final results should be announced on Saturday. Gunshots were heard Thursday morning in the capital, Conakry, while a strong security presence remained near neighborhoods with strong opposition support. This follows days of unrest after the opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, 68, claimed that he won the election and his party issued a statement calling him president. Diallo's claim of victory before the... More in article.wn.com » President, Election, Opposition Tags: Africa