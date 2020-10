China and Vatican extend deal on bishops



Added: 22.10.2020 21:25 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



A secretive 2018 agreement between Beijing and the Vatican was renewed yesterday, despite strident US condemnation and warnings from underground Chinese priests loyal to Rome that they have only become more marginalized since it was signed. The deal allows both Beijing and the Holy See a say in appointing bishops in an attempt to close a schism in China's 12-million-strong Catholic community. Washington had put intense... More in article.wn.com » Beijing Tags: Washington