Leader: Muslim nations never to accept 'humiliation of compromising' with Israel



Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has once again blasted recent normalization deals between a few Arab states and Israel, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime. Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a tweet late on Tuesday, adding that Americans are badly mistaken should they think they “can resolve the region’s problem in this way.” The Leader also underlined that any regime that sits at the negotiating table with Israel will lose popularity among its nation. “Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Israel