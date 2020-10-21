Added: 21.10.2020 10:59 | 4 views | 0 comments

Nigerian security forces have reportedly opened fire on people taking part in protests against police brutality. Thousands have demonstrated every day for nearly two weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups have for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders. The governor of the countryâ€™s biggest city Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew in a bid to quell mounting unrest. He said 30 people were hurt in the shooting, in the Lekki district of the commercial capital...