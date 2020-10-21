Added: 21.10.2020 11:27 | 5 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling At a recent rally in Florida, critics were quick to note Donald Trumpâ€™s ignorance about Puerto Rico. Along with devoting part of his speech to Puerto Rico-claiming he has been a terrific president for the island, he demanded that its people vote for him for president. There is only one problem with the presidentâ€™s demand: Puerto Ricans cannot vote for Trump, because Puerto Rico is still only a commonwealth and not a sovereign state. (1) But President Trump is not the only one who did not know Puerto Rico has no say in either the Electoral College or Congress. Nor is he alone in having ignored the Caribbean island with a slow and insufficient...