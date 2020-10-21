NATO chief rules out rushed, early exit from Afghanistan



BRUSSELS (AP) — As rising violence threatens to derail Afghan peace talks, the head of NATO said Wednesday that the military alliance will not leave Afghanistan until security conditions allow, even as some U.S. troops might be hoping to be back home in time for Christmas. "We will make a decision together, coordinate our efforts based on the principle 'in together, adjust together, and when the time is right, when the conditions are met, then we will leave together,' but not before," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.