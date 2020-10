Riots, looting and churches burned as Chile anniversary rallies turn violent



Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left more than 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting. People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervor through the evening. Many touted signs and rainbow-coloured homemade banners calling for a “yes” vote... More in article.wn.com » Protests, Church Tags: USA