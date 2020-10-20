Added: 19.10.2020 12:30 | 3 views | 0 comments

Article By WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling One of the most notorious cases of religious sacrifice was explored by Jon Krakauer in “Under the Banner of Heaven.” In 1984, Ron and his younger brother Dan were charged for the throat-slashing homicides of their sister-in-law Brenda Lafferty and her 18-month old daughter, Erica. The Lafferty brothers were converts to the fundamentalist branch of the Mormon church. Krakauer found the boys’ father had planted the seeds of paranoia, rebellion, fanaticism and religious apocalypticism in them at an early age, teaching them to distrust science and all government institutions. He also took his religious beliefs to the extreme, demanding absolute...