US officials warned the White House that Russian intelligence was using Rudy Giuliani to funnel disinformation to Trump

Added: 16.10.2020 3:42 | 2 views | 0 comments

US intelligence agencies cautioned the White House last year that Russian intelligence was using President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to funnel disinformation to Trump, The Washington Post reported. National security adviser Robert O'Brien reportedly warned the president afterward to approach any information Giuliani conveyed to him with skepticism. One source...