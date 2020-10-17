﻿Saturday, 17 October 2020
Jacinda Ardern on track to win second term in New Zealand election

Wellington — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday urged voters to deliver her a strong general election mandate, promising a swift recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Her decisive response to the crisis has left her well-placed for Saturday’s vote, though recent polls have suggested her Labour Party may need support from the minor Greens Party to form government. “If you want pace and speed, give us a strong mandate,” Ardern said in an interview on Radio New Zealand. Labour has a comfortable double-digit lead over the main opposition centre-right National Party, while support for the Greens has been steady. The polls also predict the demise of the...

