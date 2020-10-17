Added: 16.10.2020 9:41 | 2 views | 0 comments

BANGKOK (AP) â€” Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. Ekachai Hongkangwan and Paothong Bunkueanum were arrested Friday. They could face anywhere from 16 years to life imprisonment. The move against the two activists comes as the student-led protest movement continues to press its demands, including new elections, changes to make the constitution more democratic and reform of the monarchy to make it conform with democratic norms. The movement demonstrated...