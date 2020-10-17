Minsk Declares Tikhanovskaya Wanted for Calls to Overthrow Constitutional Order



Added: 16.10.2020 10:52 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rt.com



MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus has put opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on the interstate wanted list for her calls to overthrow the constitutional order, the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Friday. "The search records of the Interstate Information Bank contain information about Tikhanovskaya, who was put on the interstate wanted list of the Belarusian Interior Ministry for committing the crime described in Part 3 of Article 361 [of the Belarusian criminal code]: 'Calls for overthrowing or changing the constitutional order of the Republic of Belarus, or committing crimes against the state'", the Russian Interior Ministry explained. The offence is punishable by up to five... More in article.wn.com » Russia, Opposition Tags: Moscow