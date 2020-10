Senior Libyan coastguard commander arrested for alleged human trafficking



The UN-backed government in Libya has arrested a coastguard commander alleged to be one of the world’s most ruthless human traffickers. On Wednesday, authorities in Tripoli said Abd al-Rahman Milad, known as Bija, and suspected of being behind the drowning of dozens of people, has been arrested in... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Government