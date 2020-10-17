Added: 16.10.2020 13:44 | 4 views | 0 comments

Tensions ran high as two groups of protesters squared off after a young white farmer was killed in South Africa. The case has reignited the decades-old conflict surrounding land ownership in the country. Local farmers and their supporters rallied outside a courthouse in the town of Senekal, demanding justice for farm manager Brendin Horner, 21, who was brutally murdered earlier this month. Some wore T-shirts saying "Stop farm murders, enough is enough," to highlight what they see as a string of violence against white farmers in the country. Farmers have gathered in prayer ahead of the planned demonstrations as two suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner appear...