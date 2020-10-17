Added: 16.10.2020 14:36 | 5 views | 0 comments

MOSCOW (AP) â€” Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday made a strong call to save the last existing nuclear arms control pact between his country and the United States, proposing to extend it at least for one year. Putin's statement comes amid conflicting signals from Russian and U.S. diplomats about the fate of the New START treaty that is set to expire in February unless Moscow and Washington agree on its extension. Speaking at a meeting of his Security Council, Putin said that â€œit would be...