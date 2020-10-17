Added: 16.10.2020 17:02 | 5 views | 0 comments

Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday, while riot police cracked down on thousands of student-led protesters who rallied in the capital in defiance of a strict state of emergency. The protesters gathered in torrential monsoon rains to push their demands, including that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha leave office, the constitution be amended and the nationâ€™s monarchy undergo reform. It was the second day they defied an order not to gather, imposed after some demonstrators heckled a royal motorcade, an unprecedented development in Thailand, where the monarchy is normally held in reverence.