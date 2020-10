Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stance

The UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has said, blaming the bloc for failed negotiations. The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier should only come to London for a meeting scheduled next week if he was...