Israel halts visas for UN rights staff after dispute over settlement data



Added: 17.10.2020 4:35 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thetruthofjudgmentday.com



GENEVA: Israel, which was angered in February by the UN listing companies with activities in illegal Israeli settlements, has granted no visas to UN rights staff for months, the agency said on Friday. “Visa applications have not been formally refused, but the Israeli authorities have abstained from issuing or renewing any visas since June,” UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville said in an... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Israel