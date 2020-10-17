Added: 17.10.2020 5:23 | 5 views | 0 comments

(CNN)President Donald Trump is a consistent creature in a lot of respects, especially when it comes to helping Russia and hurting the US. For years, Trump has engaged in behavior that makes Russian President Vladimir Putin's job of sowing discord, spreading disinformation and undermining our democracy a lot easier -- especially when Trump thinks it might benefit him. Trump has also signaled that he's open to receiving dirt on a political rival from a foreign country. What's more, no other President has a friends-and-family list so littered with people with connections to Russia. Samantha Vinograd Trump associates "presented attractive targets for foreign influence, creating notable...