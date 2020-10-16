Added: 15.10.2020 16:19 | 6 views | 0 comments

Hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire ending fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh sank further on Thursday as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks. Armenia accused Turkey of blocking flights carrying emergency aid from using its airspace, and Azerbaijan's president warned of "new victims and new bloodshed" from fighting over the mountain enclave that broke out on Sept. 27. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev demanded that Armenia "halt attempts to capture liberated territories back" and said his...