ï»¿Friday, 16 October 2020
Turkey's opposition on the rise

Added: 15.10.2020 20:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: www.turkishminute.com
Source: www.turkishminute.com

Turkey's largest opposition party has called for snap elections, receiving support from most parties except the ruling AKP and its coalition partner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under increasing pressure. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are used to success, having dominated politics in the country for almost two decades. But they currently find themselves in an unusual situation. According to most polls, the AKP's government coalition with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is losing popularity. The ongoing economic and currency crisis and the government's handling of it has contributed significantly to the population's...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Turkey, Government, HP, ISIS, President, Election, Opposition, Erdogan, Tayyip Erdogan



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

Hospitals

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Police

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved