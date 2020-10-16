Added: 15.10.2020 20:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

Turkey's largest opposition party has called for snap elections, receiving support from most parties except the ruling AKP and its coalition partner. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is under increasing pressure. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are used to success, having dominated politics in the country for almost two decades. But they currently find themselves in an unusual situation. According to most polls, the AKP's government coalition with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) is losing popularity. The ongoing economic and currency crisis and the government's handling of it has contributed significantly to the population's...