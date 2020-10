Added: 14.10.2020 15:43 | 10 views | 0 comments

President Hassan Rouhani has lauded Iranians’ years-long struggle against the United States, as the UN’s ten-year arms embargo is expected to end on October 18, despite Washington's efforts to reimpose sanctions. Iran will be soon able to buy and sell arms to whoever it desires, Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, after the United...