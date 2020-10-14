Added: 13.10.2020 21:42 | 3 views | 0 comments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) â€” China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the U.N.â€™s premiere human-rights body Tuesday despite opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human-rights records, but another target, Saudi Arabia, lost. Russia and Cuba were running unopposed, but China and Saudi Arabia were in a five-way race in the only contested race for seats on the Human Rights Council. In secret-ballot voting in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on that race, Pakistan received 169 votes, Uzbekistan 164, Nepal 150, China 139 and Saudi Arabia just 90 votes. Despite announced reform plans by Saudi Arabia, Human Rights Watch and others strongly opposed its candidacy saying the Middle East nation...