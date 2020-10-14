Added: 14.10.2020 10:22 | 6 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In a letter to Abigail Adams in 1804, President Thomas Jefferson wrote that the Constitution meant its two branches (legislative and executive) should be checks on each other. He then warned: “The opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action, but for the legislature and executive also in their spheres, would make the judiciary a despotic branch.” (1) Chief Justice John Marshall had just ruled against Jefferson in Marbury v Madison (1803), a landmark US Supreme Court case that not only established the principle of judicial review and interpreting the...