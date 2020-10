Added: 14.10.2020 11:11 | 6 views | 0 comments

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's foreign minister warned Tuesday that Moscow could freeze its contacts with the European Union in response to its sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — an unprecedented threat that reflects a bitter Russia-EU strain. The tough statement from Sergey Lavrov comes a day after the EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on Russian...