By Patricia Zengerle Washington - The risk of Covid-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's US Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the disease as well as the judge's seven children. President Donald Trump formally nominated Barrett at a packed September 26 White House ceremony. Less than a week later, he and a spate of close advisers and aides tested positive for the respiratory disease that has killed more than 214...