More than 90 people have been killed in a crackdown on protests against Guinea President Alpha Conde’s bid to seek a controversial third term in elections at the weekend, a leading opposition group has said. The 82-year-old is vying for re-election on October 18, after pushing through a new constitution in March that critics said was designed to sidestep a two-term limit in the West African country....