Added: 13.10.2020 3:04 | 2 views | 0 comments

J ust seven days ago, Donald Trump was in hospital suffering from a serious case of the coronavirus. He was given supplemental oxygen and experimental drugs to aid his recovery. On Monday evening, he returned to the campaign trail with a speech to a crowd of thousands in Sanford, Florida -- his first campaign rally since his diagnosis. The very act of holding a rally while coronavirus cases...