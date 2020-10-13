ï»¿Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Democrats Have Been a Minority on the Supreme Court Since 1970

National polls have shown that most citizens do not wish her, or anyone, to be appointed until after the presidential election. A few Democrats have argued that if Barrett is appointed, seats should be added to the Supreme Court to balance its philosophical views. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both asked their Democratic opponents in the recent debates whether they would pack the court, presumably with liberals. Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris danced around the issue, never answering the question. They should have told the truth: The court is already packed â€” with conservatives. In fact, in every year since 1970, the majority of Supreme...

