Added: 13.10.2020 14:05 | 11 views | 0 comments

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece accused neighbor Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights Monday, after Ankara redeployed a survey vessel for new energy exploration in disputed waters -- including an area very close to a secluded Greek island. The move reignited tension over sea boundaries between Greek islands, Cyprus and Turkey's southern coast that flared up over the summer, prompting a military buildup, bellicose rhetoric and fears of a confrontation between the two NATO members and...