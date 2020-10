Added: 13.10.2020 15:25 | 11 views | 0 comments

Disasters caused by extreme weather events have surged in number over recent decades, causing suffering and hardship on a huge scale, with the climate crisis largely responsible for the rise, a UN report has found. Between 2000 and 2019, there were 7,348 major recorded disaster events which claimed 1.23 million lives, affecting 4.2 billion people – many on more than one occasion –...