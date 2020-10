Death toll in conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan nears 600



Added: 13.10.2020 17:52 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: uk.sports.yahoo.com



The reported death toll in clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has reached around 600. Nagorno-Karabakh military officials said 16 more of their servicemen had been killed in fighting on Tuesday, bringing total number of dead among military members to 532... More in article.wn.com » Tags: NFL