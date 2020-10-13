﻿Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Trump Seals Kim Jong Un Bromance with Shoutout Despite Mega-Missile Show

Added: 13.10.2020

Source: www.westernjournal.com
Source: www.westernjournal.com

SEOUL—Let the missiles fall where they may, President Trump is still smitten by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Trump, who famously said he and Kim “fell in love” in their summit in Singapore in June 2018, proclaimed Kim “100 percent sharp” at a campaign rally in Florida this week. It was part of a dig against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, saying “We have someone running who is not 100 percent.” Trump’s shout out to Kim among a pantheon of dictatorial leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping was his first mention of the North Korean potentate since he showed off what purports to be his biggest missile yet. Whether the missile was real or a make-believe mock-up was...

Tags: Democrats, Russia, Florida, President, North Korea, Kim Jong Un, Singapore, Seal, Vladimir Putin



