Iran, China hold 'fruitful' talks on strategic partnership: FM Zarif



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has hailed “fruitful” talks with his Chinese counterpart on the two countries’ strategic partnership, saying both sides oppose the US unilateralism. Zarif, heading a high-ranking delegation, arrived in China on Saturday for an official visit at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. “Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a post to his official Twitter... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Iran