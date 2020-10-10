Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks



Added: 10.10.2020 6:36 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: english.alarabiya.net



Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire and to begin “substantive talks” over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly two weeks of fierce clashes. Bitter fighting in the central Asian region has claimed hundreds of lives, forced thousands to flee, and stirred fears of a full-blown war that could suck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. Speaking after 11 hours of Moscow-mediated talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the warring sides had agreed to a ceasefire from “12 hours 00 minutes on October 10 on humanitarian grounds”. It was not immediately clear whether the pause in fighting would come into effect at noon in... More in article.wn.com » Moscow, Russia, Fire, USA Tags: Turkey