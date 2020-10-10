﻿Saturday, 10 October 2020
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree ceasefire, start of 'substantive' talks

Added: 10.10.2020 6:36 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: english.alarabiya.net
Source: english.alarabiya.net

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Saturday to a ceasefire and to begin “substantive talks” over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly two weeks of fierce clashes. Bitter fighting in the central Asian region has claimed hundreds of lives, forced thousands to flee, and stirred fears of a full-blown war that could suck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. Speaking after 11 hours of Moscow-mediated talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the warring sides had agreed to a ceasefire from “12 hours 00 minutes on October 10 on humanitarian grounds”. It was not immediately clear whether the pause in fighting would come into effect at noon in...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Turkey, Moscow, Russia, Fire, USA



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Police

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved