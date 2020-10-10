China demands halt to US provocative moves in South China Sea



Added: 10.10.2020 9:27 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: thediplomat.com



China’s military has announced the intrusion of a US warship into its territorial waters near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea without authorization from Beijing, demanding the halt of “such provocative actions.” “We demand the US immediately stop such provocative actions, (and) strictly control and restrict military operations in the sea and air,” said a Chinese military spokesperson on Friday in a post on an official WeChat account after American destroyer USS John McCain entered the waters claimed by China. Beijing... More in article.wn.com » John McCain Tags: Beijing